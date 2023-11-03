APC UK chapter opposes planned London anti-Tinubu protest

Tunde Doherty, the Chairman of the UK chapter of the ruling party, made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday, November 03, 2023, in Lagos.

Doherty, who also holds the position of APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, felt compelled to respond to recent allegations and statements made by a group led by Aisha Yesufu, an activist and supporter of the Labour Party.

This group had announced its intentions to stage a protest in London to raise questions about the educational qualifications of President Bola Tinubu.

"It has come to our attention that this group is organizing a protest in London to spread baseless claims about the educational credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

"We firmly believe our responsibility is to address this matter and underscore the significance of relying on substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations," Doherty stated.

“President Bola Tinubu, a seasoned and distinguished statesman, has a long and illustrious track record of serving our great nation.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people.