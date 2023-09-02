ADVERTISEMENT
APC targets 99% support, victory in Kogi guber election – Ganduje

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that both the Kogi State and National Gubernatorial Campaign Councils were inaugurated by the APC national chairman.

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]
Ganduje gave the charge on Saturday while addressing party members and supporters at the official inauguration of party’s National and State Campaign Councils for the Nov. 11 Governorship Election.

The national chairman said that Kogi was a traditional APC state and so believed that the people would come all out to cast their votes solely for APC entrenchment of good governance.

“Today we are officially inaugurating the state campaign committee that will join hands with the national campaign committee and the LGAs campaign committees to ensure victory at the polls.

“You have tested good governance from Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration and as a party, we hope to do more with our flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ododo, once elected into office.

“Ododo is your son, whom you know very well as a very loyal and hardworking person that is ready to serve you and the state in the capacity of governor.

“We are expecting nothing less than 99 per cent victory votes from the people of Kogi in this forthcoming Nov. 11 governorship election,” he said.

He told the residents that President Bola Tinubu had promised to support the state in providing an enabling environment required for peaceful and credible conduct of the governorship election.

Also, Alhaji Yahaya Bello gave assurance that the citizens of kogi were all ready to cast their votes for APC, given the choice of a credible and articulate candidate in the person of Ododo.

“Alh Usman Ododo, the APC Governorship Flagbearer, is politically well groomed, with the needed experience and competence, to lead Kogi to the next level of its development.

“Here in Kogi, we are of the belief that with Ododo as my successor, he will leverage on my performances to turn around the fortunes of the state to greater heights,” he said

The governor said that all that was needed was for all residents to rally round APC and Ododo on Nov 11 for total victory “since we don’t have any serious opposition party posing any challenge or threat to our success here in Kogi.”

Ododo, the APC flag bearer, shortly after been presented with the party’s flag with his deputy, Oyibo Salifu, thanked President Bola Ahmed-Tinubu, Bello, the entire party members in Kogi for their support and encouragement.

Ododo said when elected as governor on Nov. 11, he expressed the hope to build on the enduring legacies of Gov. Bello, especially in the area of security, education, health and Agriculture to bring about the state’s desired growth and development.

While Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, heads the national campaign Council, Alh Yahaya Bello, Kogi Governor heads the state campaign council.

In his acceptance speech, Abiodun pledged his council’s commitment and resilience to work with the Gov Yahaya Bello’s led state campaign council to conduct a vigorous and peaceful campaign that would attract opposition into supporting APC and it’s flag bearer for outright victory.

News Agency Of Nigeria

