APC sweeps 21 LG chairmanship, 239 councillorship seats in Kogi

Mamman Nda-Eri, Chairman, Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), who announced the results in Lokoja, said the election was peaceful, free, fair and credible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that among the elected local government chairmen was a woman that clinched the seat in Ogori-Magongo Local Government.

“APC performed excellently; it cleared all the chairmanship and councillorship positions, leaving nothing to the other 18 political parties that took part in the election.

“The results declared at the headquarters were earlier declared at the various collations centres by the respective Returning Officers.

“As Chairman of KOSIEC, I hereby confirm the results earlier collated and returned by the Returning Officers,” he said.