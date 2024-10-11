APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

This move is part of a broader crackdown targeting party members accused of supporting rival parties.

At a press briefing in Yenagoa, APC leaders from different local governments confirmed the indefinite suspension of Lokpobiri and his associates.

Mitin Eniekenemi Senator, Chairman of the APC in Ekeremor Local Government Area, declared the decision was based on findings from a disciplinary committee convened in line with Article 21.3(i) of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended).

“Senator Lokpobiri, along with his aides, has consistently undermined our party’s interests since he failed to secure the APC ticket in 2019,” Senator remarked, adding that Lokpobiri’s factional activities and legal challenges have disrupted party unity.

Senator claimed Lokpobiri had fostered a separate party faction and allegedly urged supporters to file lawsuits against the APC.

In the recent 2023 Bayelsa gubernatorial race, Lokpobiri allegedly rallied behind Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), receiving support in return from the PDP-led Bayelsa administration.

Senator further alleged that Lokpobiri’s influence led to the appointment of his personal aide, Kharim Kumoko, as Commissioner for Power under Governor Diri.

In Southern Ijaw, Ebikazi Gbefa, the APC Chairman for the local government, also announced the suspension of Lyon, a prominent party figure, along with seven other members.

They were accused of conspiring against APC’s Abel Ebifemowei in the 2020 Bayelsa Central senatorial bye-election and later supporting PDP candidates in the 2023 governorship election.

Gbefa highlighted that some members, including Lyon’s personal assistant Perepuighe Biewari, benefitted from the PDP administration through lucrative appointments.

As the APC looks ahead to the 2027 elections, these suspensions underscore the party’s resolve to strengthen its base and restore loyalty among grassroots members.

“It is our resolve to rebuild this party and instill confidence in our members who have made remarkable sacrifices,” Gbefa stated, noting that the disciplinary actions have been forwarded to the APC’s state executive council for formal ratification.