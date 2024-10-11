ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

Segun Adeyemi

The minister was alleged to be working behind the scenes for the governor of his state, who is a member of the opposition party.

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]
All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This move is part of a broader crackdown targeting party members accused of supporting rival parties.

At a press briefing in Yenagoa, APC leaders from different local governments confirmed the indefinite suspension of Lokpobiri and his associates.

Mitin Eniekenemi Senator, Chairman of the APC in Ekeremor Local Government Area, declared the decision was based on findings from a disciplinary committee convened in line with Article 21.3(i) of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended).

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

“Senator Lokpobiri, along with his aides, has consistently undermined our party’s interests since he failed to secure the APC ticket in 2019,” Senator remarked, adding that Lokpobiri’s factional activities and legal challenges have disrupted party unity.

Senator claimed Lokpobiri had fostered a separate party faction and allegedly urged supporters to file lawsuits against the APC.

In the recent 2023 Bayelsa gubernatorial race, Lokpobiri allegedly rallied behind Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), receiving support in return from the PDP-led Bayelsa administration.

Senator further alleged that Lokpobiri’s influence led to the appointment of his personal aide, Kharim Kumoko, as Commissioner for Power under Governor Diri.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Southern Ijaw, Ebikazi Gbefa, the APC Chairman for the local government, also announced the suspension of Lyon, a prominent party figure, along with seven other members.

READ ALSO: PDP NWC suspends national officers amid investigation

They were accused of conspiring against APC’s Abel Ebifemowei in the 2020 Bayelsa Central senatorial bye-election and later supporting PDP candidates in the 2023 governorship election.

Gbefa highlighted that some members, including Lyon’s personal assistant Perepuighe Biewari, benefitted from the PDP administration through lucrative appointments.

As the APC looks ahead to the 2027 elections, these suspensions underscore the party’s resolve to strengthen its base and restore loyalty among grassroots members.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is our resolve to rebuild this party and instill confidence in our members who have made remarkable sacrifices,” Gbefa stated, noting that the disciplinary actions have been forwarded to the APC’s state executive council for formal ratification.

The APC representatives concluded without fielding questions from journalists, emphasising their commitment to refocusing party efforts on consolidating its support within Bayelsa State.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Zamfara govt to demolish communities harbouring bandits

Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

Ex-Immigration ACG warns of 320 illegal routes fueling insecurity in Nigeria

Africa's Mpox outbreak death toll reaches 979 as cases surge to 38,300

Africa's Mpox outbreak death toll reaches 979 as cases surge to 38,300

Chief Judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Chief Judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fuelling violence in Rivers LG poll

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fuelling violence in Rivers LG poll

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike