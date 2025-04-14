Skales hit career milestone after Barcelona star helped blow up his hit single

Nigerian music star Skales has reached 1 million Spotify listeners for the first time.

This feat is due to the commercial resurgence of his hit single 'Shake Body' released 10 years ago.

The song is enjoying a viral moment on TikTok, where users are dancing to it and helping contribute to its rising Spotify streams.

Among the notable influencers leading the current resurgence is FC Barcelona's football star Lamine Yamal, whose videos showing off his curated dance moves to the song have gone viral on TikTok.

The 16-year-old boasts 26 million followers on the platform, and one of his videos dancing to Skale's hit single has garnered 126 million views.

In the past few weeks, the song released in May 2014, which packs an upbeat Afrobeats production with catchy pidgin English lyrics that call on listeners to shake their bodies to the rhythm, has become the latest Nigerian song to go viral on TikTok.

The recent resurgence is thanks to new DJ remixes notably among which is Dutch DJ Onderkoffer remix which Skales recently officially ouoloaded on streaming platforms.

This commercial resurgence is the latest in the history of old songs that have enjoyed TikTok's attention.

