RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC suspends Plateau caretaker chairman over alleged anti-party activities

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Chief Letep Dabang, its Caretaker Chairman, for alleged anti-party activities.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo. Pulse Nigeria

This is contained in a letter of suspension given to Dabang signed by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Jos.

Recommended articles

Akpanudoedehe said that the State Deputy Caretaker Chairman, Mr Enouch Fanmak, would act as the caretaker chairman.

“The Party is in receipt of a correspondence suspending you from office as the State Caretaker Chairman of Plateau chapter of our party, over anti-party activities.

“The information of your suspension is contained in a document endorsed by a good number of members of the State Executive Committee, of which the Executive Governor of your state, equally serves as a member, cannot be ignored.

Therefore, in line with the posture of transparency of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the National Chairman H.E. (Hon) Mal Mala Buni, has authorized the constitution of a 3-Man Fact Finding Committee.

“The committee is to look into the allegations as averred, with a view to determine the veracity or otherwise of the claims.

“In the circumstance, you are to step aside from your position as state caretaker chairman.

“The Deputy State Caretaker Chairman will act in your stead, pending the conclusion of the findings of the committee,” the letter said.

Akpanudoedehe urged the suspended chairman to count on the fairness and good conscience of the CECPC on this endeavour.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Northern group accuses IPOB of planning to hijack June 12 protests

APC suspends Plateau caretaker chairman over alleged anti-party activities

FG accuses Twitter of showing little enthusiasm after initiating dialogue to resolve ban

FG reveals details of Twitter’s plots against Nigeria

Police uncover plans by IPOB members to hijack June 12 protest in Imo

Democracy Day: Nigeria is a diamond in the rough - Oluremi Tinubu

Media-shy Buhari to appear in 2nd interview in 2 days on Friday night

We won't allow June 12 protests to escalate to the level of #EndSARS protest - Police

AGF Malami makes U-turn, says Nigerians who tweet won't be prosecuted