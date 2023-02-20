APC suspends national vice chairman for anti-party activities

What you should know: The missive of suspension, directed towards the National Chairman of the party by means of the acting state chairman and APC Yola North local government area chairman, bears the joint signatures of the ward's vice chairman, secretary, and a formidable array of 16 other executive members of the party situated within the ward.

The suspension letter read in part: "The All Progressives Congress, Rumde Ward Working Committee, Yola North Local Government Area(LGA) held an emergency meeting on Sunday 19” February, 2023 and considered among many other things before it, the immediate suspension of the North-East Vice Chairman of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu over glaring and proven anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and creating crisis within the ranks of the party at all levels which if left unchecked will affect the party at the forthcoming general elections.

“Therefore, in compliance with the relevant provisions of the constitution of our great party, the members of the working committee have adopted and approved the suspension of Comrade. Mustapha Salihu for the period of six months with immediate effect so as to serve as a deterrent to others in the future."