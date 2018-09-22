Pulse.ng logo
APC suspends LG party chairman in Ebonyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Onitcha Local Government area of Ebonyi, on Saturday suspended its party chairman, Mr Uchenna Agwu, for alleged anti-party activities, indiscipline and insubordination.

Mr Kenneth Nwali, Onitcha Local Government Secretary of the party, announced this in a statement in Isu, the Headquarters of the Council at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting.

Mr Ifeanyi Ezeka, the Vice Chairman of the party, was appointed as the acting chairman of the party in the area.

Nwali said: “His suspension follows adoption of a motion sponsored by Mr James Okafor, Organising Secretary, urging the local government executive committee of the party to adopt an earlier report submitted by a disciplinary committee set up to look into the allegations.

“Executive Committee after a critical study of the report of the disciplinary committee, upheld the report.

“Also the chairman‘s refusal to honour series of invitations extended to him by the disciplinary committee to defend himself is a further prove of guilt.

“In the light of the above, the vote of no confidence earlier passed on Agwu is hereby sustained and accordingly he is hereby suspended from the party indefinitely.

“According to the scribe, the party has taken the decision in the interest of APC to serve as deterrent to others, instil party discipline and loyalty in the area.

“APC wishes to assure every member of the party of its support, cooperation and equal opportunities to achieve individual and collective ambitions and the development of democracy.

“We reiterate our commitment to the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of our great party in the 2019 general elections,” the statement added.

NAN reports that efforts made to speak with the embattled party chairman were unsuccessful as he was not in attendance at the meeting and while his mobile phone could not be reached.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

