The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bewaji local government area of Kano state has suspended a member of House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

According to a statement signed by Suleiman Gwarmai, chairman of the APC in Bebeji, the lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency was suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

Gwarmai said the decision was arrived at following a recommendation by a seven-man committee which was constituted after the party received a petition against Jibrin.

“Upon a petition received by the APC executive committee of Bebeji Local Government, a seven-man committee was inaugurated to investigate all the issues raised by the petitioner,” the statement read in part.

ALSO READ: Ways to make ministerial screening better

“After a thorough investigation, the committee submitted its report and recommendations to the Local Government executive which subsequently met and adopt as follows: That having confirmed various anti-party activities by Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa which was found contrary to some provisions of the party’s constitution, ranging from article 21, paragraph A (ii) (V).

“And (Vii) the executive committee adopted the report and hereby suspended Hon. Kofa with immediate effect for 12 months.

“That the executive committee also adopted the committee’s recommendation urging the state Executive committee to recommend to the national executive the immediate expulsion of Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa from the party for various offenses.”

Jibrin was suspended from the 8th House following his allegation that former speaker Yakubu Dogara and other principal officers "padded" the budget.