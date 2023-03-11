ADVERTISEMENT
APC summons lawmakers-elect as race for 10th NASS leadership heats up

Nurudeen Shotayo

Elected lawmakers have started jostling for principal positions in the 10th National Assembly.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.
APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Although the party didn't state the agenda for the emergency meeting, it may not be unconnected with the ongoing scheming for the positions of Senate presidency, Speakership of the House of Representatives, and other principal offices in the 10th National Assembly.

This may be part of the party's efforts to take control of the situation and ensure the emergence of a party-sanctioned leadership at the upcoming national assembly.

Recall that a similar move by the APC in 2015 proved unsuccessful as Bukola Saraki emerged as Senate President and Yakubu Dogara as House Speaker, to the disapproval of the party leadership.

Meanwhile, in the notice issued on Friday, March 10, 2023, the party said the Monday meeting is strictly on invitation and will commence at 2pm at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The invitation signed by National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, stated that senators-elect and members of House of Representatives-elect are to attend the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission Certificates of Return.

The invitation partly read: This is to inform all Senators-Elect and members of the House of Representatives-Elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that they are invited to a parley with the Party’s National Leadership.

“The meeting which will be attended by the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“Senators/House of Representatives-Elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Certificate of Return and must come alone.

“The meeting is strictly on invitation.

“All invited guests are expected to arrive early to allow for screening and be seated before 12 noon.”

