APC says Atiku deserves protection due to foiled attack on his residence

News Agency Of Nigeria

APC Nationality Publicity Secretary, called on the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate PDP's allegation that the APC was responsible for the attack.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]
Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Abuja while reacting to the recent foiled attacks on Atiku’s Yola residence and ABTI University by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He, however, called on the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate PDP’s allegation that the APC was responsible for the attack. Morka described the allegation as a vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, saying as an old party, the PDP should not indulge in such.

“In continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, the PDP has alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group,

“Arrested by the police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and its presidential candidate, in Yola, were sponsored by the APC.

“Spewing lies and gibberish has become the PDP’s obsessive preoccupation following its crushing defeat in the last Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

“This bizarre and senseless allegation comes only days after the same badly ailing party alleged, without a shred of substantiation, that APC was engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary,” Morka noted.

He recalled that the PDP had also alleged that the APC was seeking to influence the outcome of pending cases before the Election Petitions Courts. He said it was downright irresponsible for the PDP to continuously politicise serious matters of security and national importance “for its vain and macabre humour”.

The APC scribe added that as an age old party, this ceaseless display of incivility in the conduct of the PDP affairs was disgraceful and sad. He explained that acts of terror or involvement in a terrorist plot were heinous crimes under the law, saying the PDP could not continue to bandy allegations around without justification.

He stressed that Abubakar is a citizen of Nigeria and deserved the fullest protection of the law.

Our law enforcement authorities must protect and investigate any threat to his person, family or assets and prosecute offenders.

“However, Atiku’s PDP cannot continue to peddle criminal blackmail and wicked falsehoods in the name of opposition politics, unrestrained and without accountability.

“We call on the Police, DSS and other relevant security services to investigate the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite its leadership to substantiate these claims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Nigerians roundly rejected the PDP at the polls, rather than engage in some introspection and give the court the time of day to deliver a verdict in the case they had brought challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

“They have chosen to busy themselves with swimming in abysmal pool of lies and mischief,” Morka stated.

He further said that while vigorously defending its legitimate and popular election mandate in court, the APC would continue to win the hearts and minds of Nigerians through Tinubu’s strategic programme of social and economic development.

According to him, Tinubu’s strategic programme of social and economic development are designed to improve the living conditions of Nigerans.

