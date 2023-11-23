APC raises alarm over planned 'violent' protest by NNPP members in Kano

There are still palpable tensions in Kano as controversy trailing the contradictory Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement of the Court of Appeal still rages on.

The appellate court had, in a judgement on Friday, November 17, 2023, sacked Yusuf of the NNPP and declared Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

However, the CTC of the judgement in the public domain seemed to contradict the decision of the Court of Appeal. The development caused an uproar and a series of interpretations of the judgement, with both parties claiming victory.

Even though the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, cleared the air as he blamed typographical errors in the body of the document for the confusion, many NNPP supporters are still very aggrieved over the development.

Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference at the headquarters of the party in Abuja on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the Director General of Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organization, Rabiu Suleiman-Bichi, alleged that NNPP supporters are planning to attack key APC members.

He added that the alleged attack will be staged on Saturday, November 25, 2023, during a mass protest in the state.

“We have it from reliable sources that they are planning a mass protest on Saturday during which key figures of the APC will be targeted, if possible to eliminate them.

“It is on this note that we called the Kano state police command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and take appreciative measures to avoid loss of life and property.

