Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

Men of the Nigerian Police had their work cut out on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, as they tried to disperse the protesters who stormed areas, including Dan Agundi, chanting “We Want Justice.”

Tension has been building up in the South West state since the appellate court nullified the victory of Governor Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 election and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner last week.

However, the fresh protests followed the release of the Certified True Copy of the judgement, which seemed contrary to the decision of the Court of Appeal.

Some of the aggrieved residents declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives as they demanded justice.

The Police authorities in Kano had earlier warned against protests in the state over the court judgement, vowing to clamp down on troublemakers.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the appellate court upheld the verdict of the Kano election petitions tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which had earlier sacked Governor Yusuf.

The tribunal voided 165,663 votes of the NNPP candidate because they were not signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Consequently, the governor's votes were reduced to 853,939, paving the way for Gawuna to overtake him in the final tally with 890,705 votes.

Displeased with the lower court decision, Yusuf and his part approached the Appeal Court for redress but still lost.

Not only did the appellate court approve the voided votes, but it also ruled that the governor didn't qualify to run for the election as he was not a member of the NNPP when he contested.

However, another round of controversy ensued when page 67 of the Certified True Copies of the judgment indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.