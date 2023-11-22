ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

Nurudeen Shotayo

The protests followed the release of a contradictory Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court judgement.

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court [ChannelsTV]
Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

Men of the Nigerian Police had their work cut out on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, as they tried to disperse the protesters who stormed areas, including Dan Agundi, chanting “We Want Justice.”

Tension has been building up in the South West state since the appellate court nullified the victory of Governor Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 election and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner last week.

However, the fresh protests followed the release of the Certified True Copy of the judgement, which seemed contrary to the decision of the Court of Appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the aggrieved residents declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives as they demanded justice.

The Police authorities in Kano had earlier warned against protests in the state over the court judgement, vowing to clamp down on troublemakers.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the appellate court upheld the verdict of the Kano election petitions tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which had earlier sacked Governor Yusuf.

The tribunal voided 165,663 votes of the NNPP candidate because they were not signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Consequently, the governor's votes were reduced to 853,939, paving the way for Gawuna to overtake him in the final tally with 890,705 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Displeased with the lower court decision, Yusuf and his part approached the Appeal Court for redress but still lost.

Not only did the appellate court approve the voided votes, but it also ruled that the governor didn't qualify to run for the election as he was not a member of the NNPP when he contested.

However, another round of controversy ensued when page 67 of the Certified True Copies of the judgment indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.

As stated in the document currently circulating online, the judgment delivered by Justice Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein said, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

EFCC arraigns businessman, coy for alleged ₦822.4m fraud

EFCC arraigns businessman, coy for alleged ₦822.4m fraud

Trending CTC reports affirming Yusuf as Kano Governor an error - APC

Trending CTC reports affirming Yusuf as Kano Governor an error - APC

Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

South East calls for criminal justice reform in Nigeria

South East calls for criminal justice reform in Nigeria

Lagos govt graduates 4,952 students from skill acquisition centres

Lagos govt graduates 4,952 students from skill acquisition centres

FG inaugurates policy documents to reduce suicide, mental health prevalence

FG inaugurates policy documents to reduce suicide, mental health prevalence

Crisis rocks Oyo teachers' union over extension of chairman’s service years

Crisis rocks Oyo teachers' union over extension of chairman’s service years

LUTH set to graduate 343 students

LUTH set to graduate 343 students

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics