APC Primaries: Tinubu, 4 others make final list of candidates for party’s ticket

Ima Elijah

These candidates are to be considered by President Buhari for party's ticket

Bola Tinubu

APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and about 4 other aspirants from Southern Nigeria have been included in a shortlist of candidates to be considered by President Muhammadu Buhari for the party’s prized 2023 presidential ticket.

Newsmen learned that critical stakeholders of the party, early Tuesday, June 07, 2022, selected 5 aspirants out of which one will be picked to be the party’s flagbearer.

Governors of the party on Monday, June 06 held meetings along regional lines (North and South) and also met separately with the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and members of the NWC before this decision was reached.

Sources reveal that the other candidates shortlisted include; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The party was engulfed in a major crisis on Monday after the Governors unanimously rejected the announcement of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the anointed candidate of the party by the chairman, Adamu.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in a terse statement shortly after, hammered Adamu warning that he should not engage in a ‘Dangerous Frolic’ adding that ‘power must shift to the south’.

The announcement was also condemned by other members of the NWC and several other stakeholders.

President Buhari, on Monday night, also denied the position of the Party chairman adding that he had no ‘anointed’ candidate.

Furthermore, Vice President Osinbajo faced subtle pressure to step down for his estranged political godfather, Asiwaju Tinubu.

Some aspirants are still expected to withdraw from the race pending the outcome of negotiations on Tuesday.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

