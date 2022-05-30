RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC primaries: Jonathan missing from screening list of presidential aspirants

Ima Elijah

Full list of APC presidential hopefuls

President Goodluck Jonathan
President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is not on the list of presidential hopefuls expected to be screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In April 2022, after supporters besieged his Abuja residence to ask him to contest the 2023 presidential election, Jonathan had not given a definite response.

“You are calling me to come and declare for the next election. I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out,” he had said.

Days after, a northern coalition bought the APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for him, but the former president had denied approving the purchase.

Despite ongoing speculations on him contesting, the former president is still yet to make any definitive statement on if he will seek a return bid.

On March 27, 2022, APC granted Jonathan a waiver to contest in primary elections. On the same day, a federal high court sitting in Yenagoa cleared Jonathan to run for president.

Felix Morka, APC spokesman, had said 28 presidential forms were purchased, but three persons — Chris Ngige, minister of labour; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum: and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — did not submit their forms.

A form was also purchased for Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), but he had said he was not interested in contesting.

Below are the names of the presidential hopefuls for screening as listed by APC.

  1. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
  2. Badaru Abubakar
  3. Robert A. Boroffice
  4. Uju Ken-Ohanenye
  5. Nicholas Felix
  6. Nweze David Umahi
  7. Ken Nnamani
  8. Gbolahan B. Bakare
  9. Ibikunle Amosun
  10. Ahmed B. Tinubu
  11. Ahmad Rufai Sani
  12. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
  13. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole
  14. John Kayode Fayemi
  15. Godswill Obot Akpabio
  16. Yemi Osinbajo
  17. Rochas Anayo Okorocha
  18. Yahaya Bello
  19. Tein Jack-Rich
  20. Christopher Onu
  21. Ahmad Lawan
  22. Ben Ayade
  23. Ikeobasi Mokelu

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

