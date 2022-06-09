APC presidential primary: Tinubu, tested, trusted – Sanwo-Olu

He congratulated the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Tinubu, on his emergence as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as a visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist, who could use his brain, skills and knowledge to bring about radical and positive change in the country, when elected as president.

The governor commended the outcome of the APC special convention for the presidential primary and implored all party leaders and members to be united for its victory in the 2023 general elections.

He appealed to those who contested against Tinubu during the primaries to show high spirit of sportsmanship and join hands with the candidate for APC to maintain its winning streak, come 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, who served as the Chairman of the Special Convention sub-Committee on Finance and Logistics, also praised President Muhammadu Buhari, APC national executives and Progressives Governors’ Forum for their contribution to the success of the convention.

”I congratulate our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his landslide victory at the primaries and his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, All Progressives Congress.

”His victory is a testimony to his many years of good gestures and political networks across the country.

”I believe in the mandate, vision and commitment of our great leader in building a prosperous and safe Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is tested and trusted to provide leadership in uniting the country, solve security challenges, accelerate infrastructural development and grow our economy.

”Ever consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of the country, not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria are as detribalised as Tinubu, whose heart accommodates every section of the country.