APC postpones screening of Tinubu, Osinbajo, other presidential aspirants

This was contained in a statement issued by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had moved the screening exercise to Monday, May 23, 2022, after it failed to hold last weekend as originally scheduled.

Morka said in the statement that, “A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

The party had inaugurated 17 panels that carried out the screening of 1,693 aspirants comprising 145 governorship, 351 senatorial and 1,197 aspirants on May 14 and 15 ahead of the party primary.

Meanwhile, the presidential primary is billed to hold at the Eagles Square in Abuja on May 29 - 30, 2022.

The aspirants who will jostle for the most coveted ticket are the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Godswill Akpabio; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Others are former Zamfara State governor, Ahmed Yerima. Pastor Tunde Bakare; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; governors of Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, and Jigawa states, Ben Ayade, Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, and Yahaya Bello, and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar respectively,