The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 14 for the poll.

The by-election is to fill the vacant seat at the state Assembly following the death of Ahmed Rufai, who last represented the constituency.

A statement on Monday by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Tajudeen Aro, said that the APC candidate emerged through 4,587 votes at an affirmation exercise conducted by the six-man committee from the national headquarters of the ruling party.

Aro said the committee had earlier disqualified the second aspirant, Dr Mahmud Kpotun, in the primaries for a number of irregularities in his nomination process at the end of the screening exercise.

The statement explained that the AbdulAzeez Anuhi led-APC committee announced the nomination and affirmation of the candidate at an exercise that has party members from across the 10 wards in the local government area on Friday in Patitgi, the headquarters of Patigi Local Government Area of the state in attendance.

The team leader commended the party leaders, elders, members and security agencies as well as INEC officials for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

He appealed to the people of Patigi to turn out en masse to vote for APC during the March 14 by-election.