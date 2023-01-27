ADVERTISEMENT
APC, PDP, INEC differ on Osun Governorship Tribunal judgment

All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, on Friday, expressed divergent views on the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment delivered on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the tribunal Chairman, Justice Tertsea Kume, delivered the majority judgment which gave victory to Oyetola, another member of the three-man panel delivered a minority judgment.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the judgment, Counsel to APC, Dr. Abiodun Layonu, thanked the tribunal for restoring the victory of Oyetola as the winner of the governorship election.

Layonu thanked Mr. Akin Olujimi (SAN) and Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for leading Oyetola to victory at the tribunal.

He said that the judges at the tribunal considered the option of declaring Oyetola as the winner in a majority judgment.

Also, Counsel to PDP, Mr. Nathaniel Oke, told newsmen that the respondents were dissatisfied with the tribunal’s verdict.

Oke said necessary legal steps to challenge the judgment would be embarked upon by the respondents in order to get Adeleke’s mandate back.

He said that the majority judgment might not be the position of the court, adding, however, that the respondents stood with the minority judgment which, he said, showed the true picture of what transpired at the election.

“You will recall that it was only two people who gave judgment in respect of the July 16, 2022 election,” he said.

Oke expressed optimism that Adeleke’s mandate would be retrieved at the appellate court.

In his own reaction, Counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Paul Ananaba, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment.

“The tribunal chairman delivered what is called majority judgment; the second member of the panel gave a dissenting judgment while the third thanked everybody at the tribunal.

“These are the issues we will have to look into and get back to the commission. Anybody who listened to today’s judgment will know that only two people delivered the judgment and not three.

Ananaba further stated that the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) was the primary source of what transpired on the day of the election.

He said there was no way a report issued after the election would be the primary source of what transpired on the election upon which the results would be declared.

Ananaba urged the people of the state to remain calm, assuring them that all the legal options would be explored to get Adeleke’s mandate back.

