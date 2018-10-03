Pulse.ng logo
APC NWC suspends Imo governorship primaries indefinitely

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee(NWC) on Tuesday in Abuja suspended the Imo governorship primaries indefinitely.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, saying that; “the Imo state governorship primaries have been suspended indefinitely”.

Nabena in a separate statement, also said that Mr Suleiman Abba, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) was not cleared by the part to contest the Jigawa South Senatorial district primaries.

The NWC of the APC has not cleared former Inspector-General of Police, Barr. Suleiman Abba to contest the party’s Jigawa South Senatorial district primaries.

“Suleiman Abba’s name was erroneously included in the list of NWC-cleared aspirants," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC Senatorial primaries come up on Wednesday across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Attached is the list of aspirants cleared to contest the party’s tickets at the primaries  across the federation ahead of the 2019 elections earlier released by Nabena.

