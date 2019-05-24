The Supreme Court has nullified all of the electoral victories of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State.

In a unanimous judgement handed down on Friday, May 24, 2019, a five-member panel ruled that the APC failed to conduct primaries in accordance with its constitution.

The court ruled that all votes cast for the APC in the governorship, federal and state legislative elections are wasted and declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections, and the required spread, are elected to the various positions.

The APC won the governorship election and all 10 National Assembly seats, but will now have to give up those spots to candidates that came second.

Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was second to APC's Idris Shehu in the governorship election and will most likely now be crowned as the new governor. Outgoing Zamfara governor, Abdul'aziz Yari, will also no longer head to the Senate as the representative of Zamfara West senatorial district.

