APC Lagos factional group seeks end to grievances ahead of 2023.

According to Ajayi, the needful is for the national body to bring every group together and address all grievances ahead of the general elections.

“What we want is for the national body to give us democratically elected officials.

“We are not out to bring Lagos APC down. That’s not our goal but to end (alleged) injustice within the party,” he said.

He alleged that the APC winning margin had been dwindling in every election in Lagos State since Gov. Babatunde Fashola left office.

Ajayi said that the last time the ruling party had excess votes in millions was during the ex-Gov. Babatunde Fashola’s regime.

“Ex- Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode won with a little above 800,000 while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu won with a little above 700,000 votes.

“Our last local council election proved that we need to come back to the drawing board and involve all members of the party in the interest of the state.

“The national body should address all aggrieved factions to regain the full strength of the party in the state,” he said.