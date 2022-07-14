APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

Pulse reports that the former Lagos State Governor announced Shettima as his running mate on Sunday, saying that the senator was picked based on competence and other factors.

It's customary for political parties to organise an unveiling event for developments of that nature.

However, four days after Tinubu made the announcement, the party had failed to unveil Shettima as his running mate, The Punch reports.

As of the time of filing this report, the APC hasn't given any official reason why the former Borno State Governor hasn't been unveiled, nor did it announce a new date for the unveiling.

Backlash over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Tinubu's decision to pick Shettima as his running has stoked controversies as some northern governors have expressed reservations.

Also, many Nigerians, including some APC faithful, have condemned the APC for floating a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Meanwhile, justifying his decision, Tinubu in a statement on Sunday, July 10, 2022, said he prioritised national growth and development above “religious sentiments” in picking Shettima.

Part of the statement read, “I have never been an indecisive man and have no present intention to become one.

“Having now listened to the sage, careful advice of a broad section of the party and of the nation, there are a few points I feel I must make about the exceptional and extraordinary person with whom I will share the APC ticket and the principles of open and good governance that informed this choice.

“I am mindful of the energetic discourse concerning the possible religion of my running mate. Just and noble people have talked to me about this. Some have counselled that I should select a Christian to please the Christian community. Other have said I should pick a Muslim to appeal to the Muslim community. Clearly, I cannot do both.

“Both sides of the debate have impressive reason and passionate arguments supporting their position. Both arguments are right in their own way. But neither is right in the way that Nigeria needs at the moment. As president, I hope to govern this nation toward uncommon progress. This will require innovation. It will require steps never before taken. It will also require decisions that are politically difficult and rare.

“If I am to be that type of President, I must begin by being that type of candidate. Let me make the bold and innovative decision not to win political points but to move the nation and our party’s campaign closer to the greatness that we were meant to achieve. Here is where politics ends, and true leadership must begin.

“Today, I announce my selection with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.

“May I say this to all of you, especially to those who will be disappointed in my selection based on religious considerations. I will not and cannot ignore the religious concerns and ethnic sensitivities of our people.

"Taking them into due consideration is an important part of good and able governance. But religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds. We must recalibrate our political calculations to where competence and fairness matter more than reductive demographics.”