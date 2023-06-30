ADVERTISEMENT
APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

Ima Elijah

APC invites PDP to celebrate Tinubu in Ile-Ife.

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]
President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Femi Odere, the head of the media and publicity sub-committee for the Southwest Presidential Inauguration Celebration, revealed this development recently. He emphasised that the committee has reached out to governors from opposition parties, acknowledging the crucial role played by Governor Seyi Makinde in supporting President Tinubu during the elections. Odere expressed a strong desire for the Oyo State governor to grace the inauguration celebration for Asiwaju in the Southwest.

The grand celebration, set to include various stakeholders and political bodies, will be hosted at the prestigious Ojaja Resort in Ile-Ife, Osun.

Professor Kayode Familoni, chairman of the organising group responsible for the post-inauguration ceremony, disclosed that Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun are expected to preside over the event. Additionally, several other leaders from the ruling party across the country will be in attendance.

Familoni emphasised the significance of the event for the unity and progress of the country, citing the new president's agenda as a shining example. He expressed the determination of the people of the South West to support the administration and contribute to its success.

Highlighting the president's achievements in the short time since assuming office, Familoni praised President Tinubu's genuine commitment to the country's development through his policies and programs. He further emphasised the readiness of the Yoruba people, regardless of their political affiliation, to lend their support to the president.

Familoni added, "This forthcoming celebration of our President marks a historic moment when Yoruba sons and daughters from both the Diaspora and within the country will gather in a structured and formal social event to honor a true Yoruba Son as the President of this Republic."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

