The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has inaugurated a 293-member governorship campaign advisory council to ensure victory for the party in the state.

A statement by the APC Governorship candidate’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaiye, on Sunday in Ilorin, said members were drawn from across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Ajakaiye said the council would be headed by the governorship candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and has the Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; APC National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu as members.

Other members include Kwara APC chairman Bashir Bolarinwa; Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman; Prof. AbdulRahim Oba; Muhammad Dele Belgore SAN; Gobiri Ahmed, Architect Kayode Abogunrin; and all the former governorship aspirants.

The list also contains all the candidates for Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly, state leaders of the party, women and youth leaders from across the state.

He said the party has also set up a 199-member Elders’ Consultative Forum led by the information minister.

He said members of the Elders’ Council are Dr Amuda Aluko; former governor Cornelius Adebayo; Prof Saka Nuhu; Prof Rasheed Ijaodola and Alhaji LAK Jimoh.

The members include Senator Simeon Ajibola; Senator Muhammed Ahmed; Senator Gbemisola Saraki; Titus Ashaolu SAN; Senator Sulaiman Ajadi; Chief Wole Oke; Hon. Isa Bio; M.T. Mamman; and Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim.

He said the setting up of the campaign Advisory Council and the Elders’ Consultative Forum was part of the activities to galvanise the people of the state behind the collective effort to free Kwara from misrule, corruption and oppression, which the status quo represents.

The media aide added that the two bodies would soon be inaugurated.

Ajakaiye added that APC house to house campaign with the message of ‘O to ge’ (enough is enough) has commenced across the state.