news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara South Senatorial District on Saturday offered inter-religious prayers for the repose of the soul of five of its members who died in a ghastly auto accident, recently.

The prayers that held in Omu-Aran, attracted leaders and members of the party from Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal constituency, and was at the instance of the party’s newly-elected Rep member, Tunji Olawuyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five members of the party, mostly executives in Irepodun Local Government Area, had died in an auto accident few meters to Oke-Onigbin.

The deceased were on their way to Oro, the home town of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, for a victory rally over the outcome of the bye-election won by Olawuyi.

The special prayer was led by Alhaji Sodiq Afolayan, the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran Central mosque on the Islamic side and Pastor Isaac Ajewole of the Revival Centre, Omu-Aran on the Christian side.

Dr Rafiu Bello, a Public Administrator and Consultant in Public Health, in a lecture at the event, said the recent political development in the country was due to the high level of awareness and orientation among the electorate.

He described the APC victory in the recent bye-election in the constituency as a huge turning point in the state’s political landscape.

“People, especially the electorate, are now bolder, courageous and determined in taking their destiny in their hands.

“The last bye-election in the state was a clear indication of the people’s determination to put a stop to the dominance of a particular dynasty in the governance and administration of the state,” he said.

Bello urged members of the party to be more focused and dedicated, saying that the challenges ahead required more sacrifice to achieve the desired victory in future elections.

Olawuyi, in a remark, described the death of the party members as an act of God and prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said his victory in the bye-election was designed by God and and was a divine direction toward the desired emancipation and transformation of the people of the district and the state.

Olawuyi, who promised to be a good representative, called on members of the party across the state not to relent in contributing their quota toward achieving the desired victory in the 2019 general elections.

Highlight of the event was the offering of prayers by Afolayan and Ajewole for the deceased, the party, the state and the country.