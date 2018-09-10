APC has rubbished all PDP did in 16 years – Jonah Jang

news

Senator Jonah Jang has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of rubbishing everything that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) achieved in 16 years.

Jang, who is also a PDP presidential aspirant, made this known while submitting his nomination form at the PDP secretariat in Abuja.

The former Governor of Plateau state also promised to end the Boko Haram menace if elected President in 2019.

According to Daily Post, he said “The APC has rubbished all that the PDP did in its 16 years in power, and if the APC is allowed to continue, this democracy will collapse again; and because I’m a lover of democracy, I have decided by the grace of the almighty God to take this step of faith to come into the race of the Presidency of Nigeria, because the security problems that we are facing the country today requires an experienced administrator like me.

“A man who has seen it all in the security of the nation, to be able to bring total peace to Nigeria.

“I want assure the party that in me they have a president that will be able to end Boko Haram, that would be able to end the killings all over this country.

“Because I believe the present administration has not been able to utilize the armed forces of Nigeria that are known to be the best in black Africa and they have proved themselves all over the world, when they were sent for international assignments.

ALSO READ: New audio 'proves' Atiku visited ex-Jonah Jang in prison

“And to see that things like Boko Haram, herdsmen killing people, to say that the military cannot solve this problem is not true.

“Not a military that you and I have been part of.”

Jonah Jang served as Plateau State governor between 2007 and 2015.