APC, EFCC, Police planning to destabilise PDP states – Secondus

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police to destabilise states controlled by its party.

Secondus also alleged that Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi have been marked on the APC’s supposed list for destabilisation.

The PDP chairman made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

According to Daily Post, Secondus also said that the ruling APC is desperate to win the 2019 general elections at all cost.

He said “In most PDP states, despite the governors being chief security officers, police commissioners have set up parallel structures to undermine the security of the states, just to satisfy their pay masters

“They have resolved to inject crisis in PDP controlled states and ensure that our governors who are refusing to play ball are permanently distracted for their re-election bid.

“They have deployed huge cash in these states to either use labour or state legislators to inject crisis, frighten the governors and force them to do a deal with them.

“That is why they are not campaigning or seeking votes from Nigerians; that is why President Buhari has refused to sign into law an amended Electoral Act that would have guaranteed this nation a freer and fair election.

“Nothing clearly underscores the fact that the APC is not interested in having a transparent election than the refusal of the president to sign the Electoral Act into law.”