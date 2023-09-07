APC diaspora chairmen congratulate Tinubu on tribunal victory

Prince Stephen Tella, General Secretary, APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that the PEPT on Wednesday upheld the election of the President as the winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The five-man panel of the Tribunal was led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

This development followed petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi.

They were challenging the victory of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1.

Tella, who is also the Chairman, APC Spain Chapter, said the group was pleased that the court had affirmed the will of the people and recognised Tinubu as the rightful leader of the nation.

He said: “This triumph stands as a testament to the resilience of our democracy and the strength of our institutions.

“We applaud the dedication of all parties involved in ensuring a fair and transparent judicial process.

“The court’s decision reflects the voice of the people who cast their votes in the spirit of democracy and justice.

“As we move forward, we are confident that President Tinubu’s leadership will continue to propel our nation towards greater progress and prosperity.”

Tella said the party and CDC pledge their support and commitment to working together with the president and his administration for the betterment of the country.

He said this was a moment for unity, calling on all citizens including members of the CDC to join hands in the spirit of nation-building.

The general secretary said together they could overcome challenges, achieve their common goals, and build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

