ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC diaspora chairmen congratulate Tinubu on tribunal victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tella said the party and CDC pledge their support and commitment to working together with the president and his administration for the betterment of the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Prince Stephen Tella, General Secretary, APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that the PEPT on Wednesday upheld the election of the President as the winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The five-man panel of the Tribunal was led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development followed petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi.

They were challenging the victory of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1.

Tella, who is also the Chairman, APC Spain Chapter, said the group was pleased that the court had affirmed the will of the people and recognised Tinubu as the rightful leader of the nation.

He said: “This triumph stands as a testament to the resilience of our democracy and the strength of our institutions.

“We applaud the dedication of all parties involved in ensuring a fair and transparent judicial process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The court’s decision reflects the voice of the people who cast their votes in the spirit of democracy and justice.

“As we move forward, we are confident that President Tinubu’s leadership will continue to propel our nation towards greater progress and prosperity.”

Tella said the party and CDC pledge their support and commitment to working together with the president and his administration for the betterment of the country.

He said this was a moment for unity, calling on all citizens including members of the CDC to join hands in the spirit of nation-building.

The general secretary said together they could overcome challenges, achieve their common goals, and build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed for the president that his tenure be marked by success, peace, and prosperity for the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNN VC, others celebrate first solar energy researcher in Nigeria

UNN VC, others celebrate first solar energy researcher in Nigeria

Ogun govt pays 40% peculiar allowance to workers

Ogun govt pays 40% peculiar allowance to workers

Gov Akeredolu’s wife confirms husband’s return to Nigeria

Gov Akeredolu’s wife confirms husband’s return to Nigeria

Why I pioneer first private university in Nigeria – Igbinedion

Why I pioneer first private university in Nigeria – Igbinedion

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa–Bwari road project

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa–Bwari road project

Tribunal affirms Adeola as Ogun West Senator

Tribunal affirms Adeola as Ogun West Senator

Abayomi, Omotosho sail through as Lagos Assembly rejects 2 commissioner-nominees

Abayomi, Omotosho sail through as Lagos Assembly rejects 2 commissioner-nominees

Nigeria lost ₦16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years - Speaker

Nigeria lost ₦16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years - Speaker

Peter Obi 'disagrees' with tribunal judgment, heads for Supreme Court

Peter Obi 'disagrees' with tribunal judgment, heads for Supreme Court

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]

Tinubu's minister wins House of Reps election as tribunal sacks LP candidate

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running