APC Convention: Buhari meets party’s governors, others

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with members of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari with some APC Governors and Ministers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, was also part of the meeting, which lasted for about an hour.

The outcome of the meeting, which was attended by the governors elected on the platform of the APC, was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is expected to be screened by the party’s presidential screening committee on Tuesday, was absent from the meeting.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is also the Chairman of the forum, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

However, NAN gathered that the meeting deliberated on critical issues relating to the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

NAN reports that the president used the opportunity of the meeting to discuss the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party, and the need to have a united position with all stakeholders of the party, including the governors.

The APC National Convention has been scheduled to hold between June 6 and June 8, 2022.

