APC Congress: Udeh emerges Enugu APC Chairman

The party delegates from 260 political wards in the state arrived the party’s state secretariat, GRA, Enugu for the congress around 9a.m. and moved to their various designated points where they were accredited.

Udeh clinched the victory by getting the highest vote through open secret ballot system to defeat two other contestants, Chief Charles Chukwu and Mr Benson Eze.

The Congress Committee Chairman, Mr Jonathan Akaya, declared Ude the winner for scoring 782 votes to defeat, his runner-up Chukwu who scored 202 vote and Eze who scored 142 votes.

Other elected executives were; Deputy Chairman, Chief Anike Nworga; Secretary, Mr Evarastus Asadu; Financial Secretary, Dr Oby Aji; Treasurer, Mr Chuks Adibe; Legal Adviser, Mr Chukwudi Igwe and Youth Leader, Mr Ikechukwu Ogbuyeme, among others.

Addressing journalists, Udeh thanked party faithful for considering him worthy to be elected as their state chairman.

He commended Dr Ben Nwoye, the outgoing APC Enugu State Caretaker Committee Chairman, for conducting a peaceful and credible election.

“I have pledged to up-lift the party, make it vibrant and win elective positions come 2023. In doing this, I will carry every party faithful along and reconcile aggrieved members as well,’’ he said.

Speaking on a parallel congress conducted in the state, the new chairman said that the party have constitution which directs everybody to conduct congresses at their state’s secretariat and not elsewhere.