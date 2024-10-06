ADVERTISEMENT
APC clinches all 23 LG chairmanship seats in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman said that the election was held in all the 5,102 polling units in the state spread across 276 council wards in the 23 local governments.

All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters wave flags at a rally. [Getty Images]
All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters wave flags at a rally. [Getty Images]

The Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Richard Tombowua, announced the results on Sunday in Makurdi.

Tombowua said that the APC also won all 276 councillorship seats in the state.

According to him, the results brought in by the 23 local government electoral officers show that APC won all the seats, which were keenly contested by five other political parties.

A total of eight political parties participated in the elections, but in the field, only five participated, which are APC, APGA, LP, PDP, and SDP.

“There is no local government where there was a candidate that was returned unopposed; every local government election is contested the same thing with the ward council,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

