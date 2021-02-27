Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, a former Interim National Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged electorate, politicians and stakeholders in Yobe to ensure peaceful conduct of the Saturday local government election.

Tumsah, who gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Abuja, stressed the need for stakeholders to contribute their quotas to development and deepening of democratic culture in the state.

He advised the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission to provide a level playing ground for all political parties contesting and participating in the elections.

According to him, the electoral body should ensure that the state experience a peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible elections.

The APC chieftain said that political parties should help to advance democratic values, ethics, and practices so that in years to come, democracy would be entrenched in the state.

He noted that election was the most significant ingredient in democratic process that enabled citizens and electorate to determine who would lead them at every level of government.

Tumsah appealed to the youths in the state to shun all forms of violence and behaviour that would constitute threat to electoral process.

He said that electoral violence often affected the outcome of elections and called on critical stakeholders to play their roles by upholding practices and actions that would promote peace and unity.

He also admonished security agencies to collaborate and share intelligent information to prevent any breach of law and other.