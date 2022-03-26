RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Chairmanship: 6 other aspirants step down for Buhari's candidate, Adamu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adamu is Buharis preferred candidate for the All Progressives Congress chairmanship position.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Abdullahi Adamu.
Six other aspirants jostling for the chairmanship postilion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn from the race to pave way for President Muhammadu Buhari's candidate, Abdullahi Adamu, to emerge unopposed.

The APC is holding its convention on Saturday, March 26, 2023 to elect members into the various executive positions of the party.

Buhari had earlier endorsed Adamu as his favoured candidate for the chairmanship position.

This followed persuasion by some APC governors who prevailed on the president to intervene in who becomes the next chairman of the party.

Buhari reportedly held a meeting with all the seven aspirants on Wednesday night in Aso Rock, where he told them that Adamu has been chosen as the consensus candidate.

However, it was reported that the other six aspirants were discontented with the decision of the president and had vowed to challenge Adamu at the convention ground.

According to a TVC reporter on ground at the Eagles Square, Abuja, the venue of the convention, the other six aspirants have now decided to tow the line of Mr president.

The aspirants include: former governors of Nasarawa, Benue, and Zamfara, Tanko Al-Makura, George Akume, and Abdulaziz Yari respectively.

Others are Niger-East lawmaker, Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Mohammed Etsu.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

