APC can't snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki talks tough

Saraki's comment followed the recent visit of some governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to their Rivers state counterpart.

Pulse reports that governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Olurotimi Akeredolu respectively, met with Wike at his country home in the Port Harcourt area of the state.

The governor's meeting with his APC colleagues was the latest episode in a series of political romance with stakeholders from opposition parties.

Wike is believed to want out of the PDP following his loss at the presidential primary and the refusal of the party's flag-bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to pick him as his running mate despite recommendation by a committee.

Speaking on the development, Saraki told reporters in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, after the Eid prayer on Saturday, that the APC governors' visit would amount to nothing at the end of the day “because PDP would not allow Governor Wike to go”.

“Governor Wike is an important member of our party and I am very confident that in no distant time, we will sit down and address all the issues. There is no doubt about it that he has cause to feel the way he does, but there are better ways by which issue like this can be resolved.

“The good thing is that we all talking to one another. We are on top of the situation and PDP will reunite and forge ahead to win the next elections. I assure you that PDP will definitely resolve its family issue that it currently has.

“The fact that some APC governors went to see their colleague, trying to capitalise on what they think is an issue is a gross miscalculation. At the end of the day, their visit is going nowhere.

“The APC governors know that it is this kind of a crack they need to latch on. Fortunately, we are not going to give him (Wike) to them because the election ahead is too important. The destinies of millions of Nigerians are too important and even bigger than any party or individual. I appreciate that, all our stakeholders appreciate that and Governor Wike himself appreciates that.”