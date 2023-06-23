ADVERTISEMENT
APC bigwig assures Lagos non-indigenes of political appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Perignon commended all the members for their commitment and steadfastness to the growth of the party.

Odunmbaku, popularly known in Lagos as Baba Eto, gave the assurance at the Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO) Victory Appreciation Party in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Odunmbaku noted that the appointments would be based on merit and competence, regardless of tribe because Lagos state remained a metropolitan city.

The APC chieftain gave hope to the dedicated members, adding that they would be appreciated and compensated accordingly by the President.

Odunmbaku added that all hands must be on deck to move the state forward to achieve the greater Lagos dream.

”Lagos state has been yearning for progress of every sector, so, as long as you are a Nigerian and you find your way to Lagos, the government will make the state habitable and provide opportunities for residents to achieve their dreams,” he said.

Odunmbaku lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the good governance he had been providing and also the leadership, loyalty and steadfastness of ITSO executives headed by Abdul-Baki Balogun.

Speaking on the Apapa – Wharf road gridlock, he said it was a temporary setback due to the collapsed portion on the road between Apapa and Ijora.

The APC chieftain assured residents of free flow of traffic along the Apapa corridor, adding that the Federal Government would soon complete the rehabilitation of the Apapa-Ijora road.

He said the affected road on the Apapa-Ijora area was a vital portion of the Apapa link road, adding that unfortunately, the construction was going on in the axis.

Speaking, the Director General of ITSO, Abdoulbaq Balogun, appreciated GOT for the successful outcome of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Balogun appreciated Odunmbaku for recommending him for the post of ITSO director general and thanked all the members for being committed toward the success of the party.

Also, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, a chieftain of the ITSO, described Odunmbaku as a lover of peace and a leader who do not discriminate.

She thanked the director general of the ITSO for his respect for other members of the party .

Akinsola also said that the commitment of the APC committees during the last election called for appreciation.

The Chief Imam, Onigbongbo Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdul-Waheed Nofiu, prayed for all the APC leaders nationwide the President.

Nofiu urged Nigerians to always pray for peace and hope for better governance from the present administration.

Rev. Gabriel Deyinka, Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Ileri Oluwa, GRA Ojota, prayed for successful eight years of the Tinubu administration and the entire APC members.

Deyinka also prayed for peace, success and steadfastness in the APC.

The Director General, Lagos State Printing Press, Kolawale Perignon, commended the efforts of Balogun for achieving success during the general elections.

He dedicated the awards to the 20 principal coordinators of the party since 1991.

Perignon commended all the members for their commitment and steadfastness to the growth of the party.

He assured all the members of enjoying their loyalty to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaque and appreciation awards was presented to Mr Bode Olaniyan and Lagos State Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Others who got the awards are: Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Lagos State who was represented by Funmi Tejuosho, Balogun, Perignon and Odunmbaku.

