APC, 10 governors buck against Buhari's new naira policy

Ima Elijah

“We note very seriously that the programme and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria..."

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, and Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor, to comply with the interim order issued by the Supreme Court concerning the naira redesign policy.

Why this matters: Amidst the ongoing crisis that has beset the party, the chairman of the APC convened a meeting on Sunday, February 19, 2023, with 10 governors to engage in deliberations regarding the matter at hand. The issue in question pertains to the Naira Swap Policy, which President Buhari has declined to revoke.

About the meeting: The meeting was attended by National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the APC governors in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after, Mr Adamu said the CBN policy has been causing tremendous pains for the people.

In Adamu's words: “I am sure you are quite aware of the fact that a meeting comprising of APC governors was held today and the leadership of the NWC of our great party was summoned for this afternoon and we had discussions and at the end of the discussions, we have resolved as follows and this resolution is without prejudice whatsoever to the case that is lying at the Supreme Court at this point in time. This has to do with the issue of currency redesign.

“We note very seriously that the programme and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.

“That, we urge the Attorney General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to respect the Supreme Court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting,”

The governors at the meeting include Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mala Buni (Yobe), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

