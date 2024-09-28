Anambra LG Polls witness low turnout, absence of electoral officials

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who monitored the polls reported that there was heavy security presence at the polling units and wards visited.

NAN reports that people were going about their normal businesses as very few people were seen at the polling units visited at PU 002 located at Ofuiyi Square, Umueze at Isuofia Ward 13 and PU 007, Central School, Ozala in Isuofia Ward 13 in Aguata LGA.

Other PUs visited were PU 002 Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Hall, Umuona and PUs 004, 005, 006 and 007, all in Umuona in Aguata Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Ofuiyi polling unit, 002, Isuofia ward, Aguata LGA, electoral officials arrived at 8:15 am and voting commenced at 8:30a.m while at PU 002 Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Hall, Umuona voting materials had not arrived as of 9. am.

An electorate, Joy Okenyi at Ward 01, PU 002, said the low turnout was a result of a lack of interest.

“In a normal election, you see lots of political parties and their candidates contesting and campaigning but in this case, it is just one party thing, so people lost interest,” she said.

John Ikpeze, an electorate at Ofuiyi polling unit, 002, Isuofia ward, Aguata LGA, said he was optimistic that people would come out and vote.

“You know, the LG poll is happening after many years, so people are still trying to be sure the election is taking place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that now that the election has commenced in many polling units, people will come out and vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, prospective voters in Awka South were stranded as officials of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) were absent at some polling centres.

NAN observed that at about 11 am, the polling units around the Government House area also known as Agu Awka in Awka South Local Government Area neither the electoral materials nor officials of ANSIEC had arrived.

There was also the absence of electoral officials at the Nwafor Orizu demonstration school at the Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka.