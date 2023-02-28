ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC candidate for Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal constituency in Anambra, Mr Lawrence Ezeudu has conceded defeat and congratulated the winner, Chief George Ozodinobi of Labour Party.

Mr Lawrence Ezeudu (ThisNigeria)
Ezeudu in a statement on Tuesday in Awka congratulated Ozodinobi, whose victory at the polls was announced on Monday.

“I congratulate him for a resounding victory at the just concluded general election, wishing him a successful legislative term,” he said.

Ezeudu appreciated other contestants for showing maturity throughout the contest.

“The Federal constituency has spoken and a winner has emerged. Who can question God? I have tasted winning and losing but I give thanks to God in all things.

“I set out hoping to win the way I have always won in everything I set my eyes on since I was a kid. I am also aware that setbacks have an upside to fuel new dreams.”

He appreciated the APC, his campaign team, supporters, family members and well wishers across party lines for their immense support.

“First and foremost, I want to show my unreserved gratitude to God Almighty for all His love and grace throughout this electioneering campaign.

“To my personal team and ‘cabal’ across party lines, I say a big thank you. God bless the great Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal constituency,” he added.

Ozodinobi defeated other candidates including Dr Pete Ibida of APGA, Dr Emeka Eze of PDP, Mr Valentine Ayika of Zenith Labour Party and Mr Chukwuemeka Ezeokonkwo of Young Progressives Party.

