Alleged attack on Fayose is a comical performance - APC

The alleged attack on Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose by policemen during a proposed rally has been described as a comical performance by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a recent statement by the National Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi said the Ekiti state governor is deliberately attempting to divert public attention from the facts of the polls.

"With PDP's claim in its press statement, it is obvious that its leadership does not have the facts of the actual events in Ekiti State or it is deliberately attempting to divert public attention from the comical performance put up by Governor Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday, which was clearly contrived to give the impression to the public that he was being persecuted," Abdullahi said in his statement.

30,000 police in Ekiti are to maintain law and order - Abdullahi

Abdullahi also rejected claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that the 30,000 policemen drafted to Ekiti ahead of the Saturday, July 14 election were to harass members of the opposition party.

He said: "We reject the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that policemen were drafted to Ekiti State to harass PDP supporters in Saturday's governorship election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. As usual with elections, extra security deployment is routine to keep the peace for credible and transparent elections."

Continuing, Abudllahi said: "The story of how Fayose used the security agencies to manipulate the last election is still fresh in the memory of the people. Unfortunately for him, he has no such opportunity this time. Winning a free and fear election is a strange territory to him and that's why he is looking stranded.

"It is therefore mischievous of PDP to continue to claim that the Police assaulted Fayose on Wednesday after Fayose himself has apologised to the Police authorities for lying against their officers."

Meanwhile Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo faulted the drafting of 30,00 officers for the Ekiti state election on July 14, 2018.

He said: "If we strengthen our public institutions to be effective and independent, we won’t be needing 30,000 Police Officers and 4,000 soldiers to ensure a free, fair and credible election."

Fayose wants a third term using Professor Eleka - APC

The APC have also alleged that Governor Fayose is seeking a third term by imposing his deputy on the people of Ekiti state as the preferred candidate at the governorship election.

"What is clear to every voter in Ekiti is that to vote for this Professor is to hand Fayose a third term. Given their horrid experience with him, they have wisely rejected them both. Somehow, Fayose has contrived to make this election about himself. But it is not. The contest is between Dr. Fayemi and the Professor that has continued to hide behind Fayose's fingers.

"The PDP in Ekiti have read the handwriting on the wall. They knew they have lost the election. They therefore have to save their face with these wild allegations. The ultimate decision about who governs Ekiti lies with the people of that State, which they will make on the principle of one man one vote," Abdullahi said in the statement.

The PDP have insisted that the APC is using the federal might to intimidate its members and voters in Ekiti.

On Wednesday, Governor Dankwambo had said, "the attempt by the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress to subvert the will of the people on Saturday in Ekiti will be resisted."