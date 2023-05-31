Aliyu nullifies recent, traditional rulers' appointments by Tambuwal in Sokoto

According to the statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, this decision aims to rectify any irregularities and ensure a transparent and accountable administration.

Additionally, Governor Aliyu has suspended the recent appointments of Traditional Rulers made by the former governor. This move is intended to review and assess the appointments in the best interest of the public.

The statement highlighted further actions taken by Governor Aliyu to restore order and rectify previous decisions made by the former administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the actions taken, the Governor has also reversed the renaming of Tertiary Institutions in the State, along with appointments related to their Governing Councils and their relocations.

These steps signify a reconsideration of previous policies and a desire to ensure proper governance and effective management of the State's educational institutions.

Furthermore, Governor Aliyu has directed the immediate revocation of land allocations made by Tambuwal.