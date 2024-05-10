ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Bayo Wahab

Alex Otti says he's not worried about the mass defection in Abia State because the defectors are not members of his party.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Otti likened the situation to churches, saying anyone can attend any church they like. He said that the mass defection in the PDP should be the party’s headache because he has nothing to worry about.

Recall that in April, PDP members loyal to the former governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, dumped the party for the APC.

The defectors include Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere, and five ex-commissioners.

It would also be recalled that earlier in May, 20 chieftains of the party including the former deputy speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Cosmas Ndukwe, abandoned the PDP for other political parties.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and his predecessor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.
However, while speaking in Umuahia on Thursday, May 9, 2024, Otti said he’s more concerned about delivering governance to the people than worrying about mass defection in the state.

The governor, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, said he's not worried about the mass defection in his state because the defectors are not members of his party.

The governor said, “Political parties are like churches, and any church that you would like to go, you are free, I am not worried because they are not leaving my party, a lot of people are also joining my party and more are on their way”

“Political parties are like free entry and free exit, we are not thinking about the next election it’s too early to start thinking about the next election, what is important is to give good governance to our people and they are at liberty to support whoever they want.”

Otti also announced his administration has commenced the reconstruction of 13 classrooms in each of the 17 local government areas of the state. He said primary schools will get 10 while secondary schools get three.

