ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

Ima Elijah

The court categorically deemed the appellants' petitions lacking in merit.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

The three-man panel of the Appeal Court unanimously upheld Otti's victory, asserting that it adhered to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The court categorically deemed the appellants' petitions lacking in merit, characterising them as "a comedy skit brought to a democratic setting."

Addressing the intricacies of Otti's political affiliations, the court clarified that matters pertaining to political party membership are within the purview of the respective political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

It underscored Otti's eligibility, highlighting his membership with the Labour Party and the subsequent submission of his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as factors validating his candidacy in the election.

In response to concerns raised by the PDP and its candidate regarding the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the appeal court acknowledged the appellants' claims but noted a lack of substantial evidence to support their assertions.

The verdict marks a significant legal victory for Governor Alex Otti, affirming the legitimacy of his election in the eyes of the judiciary.

The court's dismissal of the appeals underscores its commitment to upholding the democratic process and adherence to electoral regulations.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

MURIC urges President Tinubu to reject proposed LGBT accord

MURIC urges President Tinubu to reject proposed LGBT accord

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]

FG says Nigeria records 27,698 cases of SGBV in 6 states

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination [The Punch]

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination