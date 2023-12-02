Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

The three-man panel of the Appeal Court unanimously upheld Otti's victory, asserting that it adhered to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The court categorically deemed the appellants' petitions lacking in merit, characterising them as "a comedy skit brought to a democratic setting."

Addressing the intricacies of Otti's political affiliations, the court clarified that matters pertaining to political party membership are within the purview of the respective political parties.

It underscored Otti's eligibility, highlighting his membership with the Labour Party and the subsequent submission of his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as factors validating his candidacy in the election.

In response to concerns raised by the PDP and its candidate regarding the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the appeal court acknowledged the appellants' claims but noted a lack of substantial evidence to support their assertions.

The verdict marks a significant legal victory for Governor Alex Otti, affirming the legitimacy of his election in the eyes of the judiciary.