Alake addresses rumours of president Tinubu's ministerial list

Alake categorically stated that the list is not yet prepared and dismissed the speculations surrounding its contents.

Addressing the reporters, Alake stated, "There is no iota of truth in all of those things." He emphasised that the rumours were baseless and urged the public not to indulge in speculation.

Alake further assured that as soon as President Tinubu finalises his ministerial appointments, the information will be promptly shared with the public.

ADVERTISEMENT