Alake addresses rumours of president Tinubu's ministerial list
He emphasised that the rumors around Tinubu's ministerial list were baseless.
Alake categorically stated that the list is not yet prepared and dismissed the speculations surrounding its contents.
Addressing the reporters, Alake stated, "There is no iota of truth in all of those things." He emphasised that the rumours were baseless and urged the public not to indulge in speculation.
Alake further assured that as soon as President Tinubu finalises his ministerial appointments, the information will be promptly shared with the public.
President Bola Tinubu, who was sworn into office on May 29, is required by law to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before July 29. The selection of ministers is a crucial step in shaping the administration and implementing government policies.
