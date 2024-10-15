ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Segun Adeyemi

The newly inaugurated local government chairmen pledged to uphold their campaign promises and improve governance at the grassroots level, demonstrating their commitment and accountability to the public.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno [Twitter:@_PastorUmoEno]
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno [Twitter:@_PastorUmoEno]

Recommended articles

In a meeting with the new local government chairmen, Governor Eno urged them to foster unity and development within their communities, stating, "We must build bridges of unity and development, not walls of hatred and unnecessary partisanship."

He highlighted the importance of their roles as Chief Security Officers, emphasising that they should remain attuned to their constituents' needs to enhance grassroots welfare.

"The Arise Agenda focuses on rural development, and I expect you all to design strategies that align with this vision," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eno reassured the chairmen that local governments now enjoy full autonomy while stressing the necessity for collaboration on shared responsibilities.

He also encouraged them to avoid a "winner-takes-all" mentality and to engage in bipartisan cooperation, saying, "Be magnanimous in victory and respect constituted authority at both state and national levels."

READ ALSO: Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

The newly elected chairmen, including Mr. Aniefiok Nkom and Akaninyene Tommy, Vice Chairman and Secretary, expressed gratitude for the Governor's support.

ADVERTISEMENT

They pledged to uphold their campaign promises and improve governance at the grassroots level, demonstrating their commitment and accountability to the public.

"Your leadership will remain a model for us," they affirmed, reinforcing their dedication to the development of their communities.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike