Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

In a meeting with the new local government chairmen, Governor Eno urged them to foster unity and development within their communities, stating, "We must build bridges of unity and development, not walls of hatred and unnecessary partisanship."

He highlighted the importance of their roles as Chief Security Officers, emphasising that they should remain attuned to their constituents' needs to enhance grassroots welfare.

"The Arise Agenda focuses on rural development, and I expect you all to design strategies that align with this vision," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov Eno pledges full autonomy to LG chairmen

Eno reassured the chairmen that local governments now enjoy full autonomy while stressing the necessity for collaboration on shared responsibilities.

He also encouraged them to avoid a "winner-takes-all" mentality and to engage in bipartisan cooperation, saying, "Be magnanimous in victory and respect constituted authority at both state and national levels."

READ ALSO: Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

The newly elected chairmen, including Mr. Aniefiok Nkom and Akaninyene Tommy, Vice Chairman and Secretary, expressed gratitude for the Governor's support.

ADVERTISEMENT

They pledged to uphold their campaign promises and improve governance at the grassroots level, demonstrating their commitment and accountability to the public.