Akpabio names various chairmen for the senate committees
Akpabio announces names of senate committee leaders.
During the plenary session on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, revealed that Senator Solomon Adeola would chair the Appropriations Committee, while Senator Ahmed Wadada is to chair the Public Accounts Committee.
Full list of committees and their leaders
Rules and Business — Titus Zam (chairman), Opeyemi Bamidele (deputy)
Ethics and Public Petitions — Okechukwu Ezea (chairman), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (deputy)
Senate Services — Sunday Karimi (chairman), Williams Eteng Jonah (deputy)
Public Accounts — Aliu Wadada Ahmed (chairman), Onyeka Peter (deputy)
Legislative Compliance — Garba Musa Maidoki (chairman), Ede Dafinone (deputy)
National Security and Intelligence — Shehu Buba Umar (chairman), Asuquo Ekpenyong (deputy)
Media — Adeyemi Adaramodu (chairman), Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi (deputy)
Appropriations — Olamilekan Adeola (chairman), Ali Ndume (deputy)
The Senate President also read a letter from President Bola Tinubu addressed to the Senate seeking the confirmation of recently appointed service chiefs.
He said the service chiefs would be screened by the entire senate in the senate chamber on a yet-to-be-announced date.
