The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, says the major focus of his second term administration will be to re-direct the state towards a zero-oil economy if he's re-elected by the people.

He also said barring last minute hitches, electricity will be restored to all towns and villages in the Ondo South Senatorial District before the end of his first term in February 2021.

The governor made the promises during a debate organised by ChannelsTV at the State International Events Center (The DOME), Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Eyitayo Jegede, who is the candidate of the PDP in the October 10 governorship election, was the governor's debate opponent.

Akeredolu also said the first term of his administration has been used to drive the state towards the path of industrialisation, adding that with the Ondo Port expected to be declared open soon by President Muhammadu Buhari, poverty will soon be a thing of the past in Ondo.

"By the grace of God, the Sunhine Egg Powder currently being constructed at Emure-Ile, Owo, shall be completed before the 100 days of my second term.

"That company will employ 5,000 people and all the current and prospective poultry owners in Ondo State shall have a ready-made market to sell their products," Akeredolu said.

"Throughout the world, have you ever seen a state or region or nation that has a sea port that is poor? By the grace of God, Ondo Port Declaration shall be made before my 100 days in office, and that marks the end of extreme poverty in our state.

"I appeal to the people of this state to vote for me. I want to complete the Ikare-Akoko township dualization. I do not want it abandoned.

"I want to complete other road projects across the state. I want the road from Araromi in Ilaje to Lekki in Lagos to be completed during my reign.

"My major interest is to leave an Ondo State that has zero reliance on oil. That is what I am preparing this state for.

"I urge the people of this state to choose between enduring legacy and stomach infrastructure. I want to work for today, tomorrow and forever. I have started it already.

"By the grace of God, electricity will be restored to all the towns and communities in Ondo South before the end of my first term. The agreement has been signed and the Niger/Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is involved.

"We are building a prosperous state. The election is not about me but about the future of our state.

"Late Olusegun Agagu started this investment and industrialisation drive but we didn't allow him, we voted for the people with sweet mouth, now I am restarting all over again, please let's vote wisely on Saturday," Akeredolu pleaded.

During the debate, Jegede of the PDP promised to reduce school fees payed by students of the state and open up the economy of the state like never before.

He also said power supply in the south will be fixed.

"It is critical to the development of the economy in the south. Our plan is to set the southern areas in smaller blocks with small turbines to generate power and charge a small fee for access to electricity," Jegede said.