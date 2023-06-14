ADVERTISEMENT
Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

Ima Elijah

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) urged Governor Akeredolu to hand over power to Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa due to his ill-health.

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and Rotimi Akeredolu [Factual Times]
This decision was made in response to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's request for a medical leave of 21 working days due to his health condition.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Ondo State House of Assembly acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Governor Akeredolu, notifying them about his medical leave. The letter stated that the governor's leave would commence from June 7, 2023, to July 6, 2023, taking into account the public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (June 28th and 29th, 2023).

During Governor Akeredolu's absence, he has entrusted the responsibilities of the office to Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, who will act in his capacity. The governor has assured the state that he will resume his duties on July 6.

Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the House, expressed his support for Governor Akeredolu's decision, describing him as a lover of peace and a strong advocate for the rule of law. The Speaker wished the governor a speedy recovery and a pleasant vacation.

Last week, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) urged Governor Akeredolu to hand over power to Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa due to his ill-health, in order to avoid a constitutional crisis.

The Ondo chapter of the SDP, through its state chairman, Stephen Adewale, issued a statement in Akure, the state capital, calling for the temporary transfer of power to the deputy governor until the governor recovers.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

