ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Airhiavbere stated that if elected as governor, his administration’s focus will revolve around Peace, Infra-structural Development and Economic Prosperity (PIE).

Charles-Airhiavbere-retired-major-general [Premium Times Nigeria]
Charles-Airhiavbere-retired-major-general [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Airhiavbere, also the immediate past Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, said this at the launch of his campaign at the state secretariat of the party in Benin.

While appealing to the party members to cede the ticket to him, he said he would leverage on his pedigree and relationship across party lines to clinch the governorship seat for APC.

In the Edo 2024 governorship election, the APC will thrive with the right candidate, and I have the reach and qualifications to win the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I supported the present governor’s election in 2016, and in 2020, I was part of the seven aspirants who agreed to the consensus that produced Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“It is my turn to try, and I’ve asked..to let me be the meat that sets the trap that catches the antelope,” he said.

Airhiavbere said if elected as governor, his administration’s focus would revolve around Peace, Infra-structural Development and Economic Prosperity (PIE). He said the three foundational pillars and interconnected elements were essential for crafting a better society for all.

The peace agenda, according to him, will be pursued with vigour, saying “for anything to happen in any environment -even in our homes- there must be peace.

“Without a peaceful Edo state, there will be no food security. You can’t even attract investors to the state and the people cannot have the best life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Infrastructure development, he said, “a robust infrastructure is the backbone of any prosperous State (Edo)”. He promised to prioritise infrastructure development by investing in modern transportation systems, sustainable energy initiatives, and upgraded technology networks.

“Lastly, my economic prosperity plan will stimulate job creation, encourage entrepreneurship and support small businesses.

“By fostering a conducive environment for innovation and investment, we aim to boost economic growth and ensure that the benefits are shared equitably among all citizens,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drugs, medical supplies are now expensive – APC leader alerts Tinubu

Drugs, medical supplies are now expensive – APC leader alerts Tinubu

I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates ₦750m market transfer money for 15,000 people in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates ₦750m market transfer money for 15,000 people in Lagos

The best Nigerian football players of all time

The best Nigerian football players of all time

Dare him, see fire – Former Chief of Staff warns Fubara against provoking Wike

Dare him, see fire – Former Chief of Staff warns Fubara against provoking Wike

Don't pull the ladder you use in climbing, Wike speaks on feud with Fubara

Don't pull the ladder you use in climbing, Wike speaks on feud with Fubara

Remi Tinubu awards scholarship to FUDMA students rescued from kidnappers

Remi Tinubu awards scholarship to FUDMA students rescued from kidnappers

NCDC registers 200 Lassa fever deaths in 28 states

NCDC registers 200 Lassa fever deaths in 28 states

Our mission is to enhance road network in Abia – Otti

Our mission is to enhance road network in Abia – Otti

Pulse Sports

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Amaewhule, reportedly aligned with ex-governor Nyesom Wike, clashed with Ehie, who is known to be in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. [BNN]

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Senate confirms nomination of 19 commissioners for National Population Commission

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]

INEC Chairman Yakubu warns politicians against 'win-at-all-costs' attitude