I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

Airhiavbere, also the immediate past Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, said this at the launch of his campaign at the state secretariat of the party in Benin.

While appealing to the party members to cede the ticket to him, he said he would leverage on his pedigree and relationship across party lines to clinch the governorship seat for APC.

“In the Edo 2024 governorship election, the APC will thrive with the right candidate, and I have the reach and qualifications to win the election.

“I supported the present governor’s election in 2016, and in 2020, I was part of the seven aspirants who agreed to the consensus that produced Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“It is my turn to try, and I’ve asked..to let me be the meat that sets the trap that catches the antelope,” he said.

Airhiavbere said if elected as governor, his administration’s focus would revolve around Peace, Infra-structural Development and Economic Prosperity (PIE). He said the three foundational pillars and interconnected elements were essential for crafting a better society for all.

The peace agenda, according to him, will be pursued with vigour, saying “for anything to happen in any environment -even in our homes- there must be peace.

“Without a peaceful Edo state, there will be no food security. You can’t even attract investors to the state and the people cannot have the best life.”

On Infrastructure development, he said, “a robust infrastructure is the backbone of any prosperous State (Edo)”. He promised to prioritise infrastructure development by investing in modern transportation systems, sustainable energy initiatives, and upgraded technology networks.

“Lastly, my economic prosperity plan will stimulate job creation, encourage entrepreneurship and support small businesses.