On Monday, October 16, 2023, the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified Abbo’s election and declared Amos Yohanna, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Yohanna as the duly elected lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Following his sacking, Abbo claimed that Akpabio masterminded his removal from the senate.

According to him, the appellate court sacked him because he did not support Akpabio to become the Senate President.

Reacting to this claim in a statement on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Akpabio’s spokesperson advised Abbo not to pour his political frustration on his principal.

He said, “It is uncharitable for Senator Abbo to pour his frustrations on Senator Akpabio or anyone else and his action betrays the bile he has for Senator Akpabio.

“Senator Akpabio for emphasis has no ill-will towards any of his distinguished colleagues and as he has said in the past, the embers of the leadership election have been buried and replaced by the fraternal bond of nation building he shares with the overwhelming majority of senators.”