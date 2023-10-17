ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Bayo Wahab

Elisha Abbo had earlier alleged that the court sacked him because he did not support Akpabio to become the Senate President.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Elisha Abbo. [Leadership]
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Elisha Abbo. [Leadership]

Recommended articles

On Monday, October 16, 2023, the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified Abbo’s election and declared Amos Yohanna, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Yohanna as the duly elected lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Following his sacking, Abbo claimed that Akpabio masterminded his removal from the senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the appellate court sacked him because he did not support Akpabio to become the Senate President.

Reacting to this claim in a statement on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Akpabio’s spokesperson advised Abbo not to pour his political frustration on his principal.

He said, “It is uncharitable for Senator Abbo to pour his frustrations on Senator Akpabio or anyone else and his action betrays the bile he has for Senator Akpabio.

“Senator Akpabio for emphasis has no ill-will towards any of his distinguished colleagues and as he has said in the past, the embers of the leadership election have been buried and replaced by the fraternal bond of nation building he shares with the overwhelming majority of senators.”

Eyibo said his principal did not influence the judgement of the court adding that “the outcome of any court proceeding is a function of the evaluation of facts and evidence within the province of the rule of law.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike [Punch]

Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]

Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state [Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance